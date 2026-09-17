PM Modi’s 76th birthday: UP CM Yogi, BJP leaders extend greetings as party set to launch Seva Sankalp campaign across states

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New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders and Union Ministers extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday, hailing his leadership, commitment to public service and contribution to the country’s development.

Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, describing him as the “world’s most popular leader” and the architect of “New India”. “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world’s most popular leader, the visionary of ‘One India – Excellent India’, the architect of ‘New India’, and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is dedicated to the ceaseless national yajna to usher in a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security, and pride in the lives of 1.45 billion Indians,” UP CM said.

UP CM added that PM Modi’s commitment to “Nation First” and public welfare was an inspiration towards realising the goal of a “Developed India”.

”Your sacred resolve of ‘Nation First’, your steadfast commitment, and your life dedicated to public welfare serve as an inspiration in realizing the goal of ‘Developed India’,” CM Yogi said.

“He also said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India was setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, governance, cultural renaissance and global prestige.”Under your leadership, India is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, good governance, cultural renaissance, and global prestige.I pray to the epitome of righteousness, Lord Shri Ram, that He bless you with excellent health and a long and illustrious life.#HappyBdayPMModi,” CM Yogi said.

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Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also extended birthday greetings to Modi during an interaction in Kolkata.

Speaking on Modi’s 76th birthday, Majumdar said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to him… It is not merely about the duration, serving for such a long time, but about the way he has steered the nation forward.”

He said the world was witnessing the path Modi had charted for the country and claimed that 25 crore people had been lifted out of multidimensional poverty under his leadership. He attributed the figure to the World Bank. Majumdar also referred to India’s GDP growth, saying it stood at 7.8 to 8 per cent at a time when the world was facing conflicts, insurgent attacks and the broader repercussions of war.

(ANI)

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