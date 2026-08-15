PM Modi’s 6 big announcements on Independence Day, know what are they

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day has announced a series of major initiatives focusing on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy

By Vaishnavi Verma
pm modi announces initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort has announced a series of major initiatives focusing on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy.

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  • AI skilling for 1 crore youths: The AI skilling initiative aims to prepare young people for future jobs and strengthen India’s position in emerging technologies.
  • Free online coaching for competitive exams: free online coaching aims at reducing the financial pressure on poor and middle-class families that spend large amounts on private coaching. Government will create a network in which youth can access to coaching without paying any fees.
  • Civil Defence Reforms: This aims at addressing evolving security and emergency challenges through modern training and improved capabilities.
  • Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt for Children: This initiative aims to significantly improve its presence in the Olympic Games and is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics.
  • Push for Semiconductor Manufacturing: Highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the digital economy, the Prime Minister said India is moving towards self-reliance in the sector.
  • Nuclear Energy Expansion Plans: Ambitious targets have been emphasized to ensure long term energy security and expand nuclear energy capacity.
Also Read: PM Modi announces AI skilling for 1 crore youth, free online competitive exam coaching on…

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