PM Modi’s 6 big announcements on Independence Day, know what are they
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day has announced a series of major initiatives focusing on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort has announced a series of major initiatives focusing on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy.
- AI skilling for 1 crore youths: The AI skilling initiative aims to prepare young people for future jobs and strengthen India’s position in emerging technologies.
- Free online coaching for competitive exams: free online coaching aims at reducing the financial pressure on poor and middle-class families that spend large amounts on private coaching. Government will create a network in which youth can access to coaching without paying any fees.
- Civil Defence Reforms: This aims at addressing evolving security and emergency challenges through modern training and improved capabilities.
- Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt for Children: This initiative aims to significantly improve its presence in the Olympic Games and is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics.
- Push for Semiconductor Manufacturing: Highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the digital economy, the Prime Minister said India is moving towards self-reliance in the sector.
- Nuclear Energy Expansion Plans: Ambitious targets have been emphasized to ensure long term energy security and expand nuclear energy capacity.