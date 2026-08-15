PM Modi’s 6 big announcements on Independence Day, know what are they

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort has announced a series of major initiatives focusing on youth development, technology, education, sports, civil defence, semiconductors and nuclear energy.

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AI skilling for 1 crore youths: The AI skilling initiative aims to prepare young people for future jobs and strengthen India’s position in emerging technologies.

The AI skilling initiative aims to prepare young people for future jobs and strengthen India’s position in emerging technologies. Free online coaching for competitive exams: free online coaching aims at reducing the financial pressure on poor and middle-class families that spend large amounts on private coaching. Government will create a network in which youth can access to coaching without paying any fees.

free online coaching aims at reducing the financial pressure on poor and middle-class families that spend large amounts on private coaching. Government will create a network in which youth can access to coaching without paying any fees. Civil Defence Reforms: This aims at addressing evolving security and emergency challenges through modern training and improved capabilities.

This aims at addressing evolving security and emergency challenges through modern training and improved capabilities. Nationwide Sports Talent Hunt for Children: This initiative aims to significantly improve its presence in the Olympic Games and is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics.

This initiative aims to significantly improve its presence in the Olympic Games and is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics. Push for Semiconductor Manufacturing: Highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the digital economy, the Prime Minister said India is moving towards self-reliance in the sector.

Highlighting the importance of semiconductor technology in the digital economy, the Prime Minister said India is moving towards self-reliance in the sector. Nuclear Energy Expansion Plans: Ambitious targets have been emphasized to ensure long term energy security and expand nuclear energy capacity.