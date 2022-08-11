PM Modi writes to former V-P Naidu; compares him to Vinoba Bhave

New Delhi: A day after former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu demitted office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote a letter to him and praised him on his outstanding political journey.

The Prime Minister in his letter mentioned that Naidu’s energy is infectious.

“It can be seen in your wit and wisdom. Your one-liners are widely admired. Articulation has always been among your greatest strengths. The writings of Vinoba Bhave Ji have always impressed me. He knew how to present things in a crisp manner, using the most suitable words. Whenever I hear you, I see shades of the same brilliance. You have the ability to mesmerise an audience and convey things in a simple manner,” he said.

Modi said when Naidu was a senior office-bearer in the party, top-level journalists, correspondents, thinkers and intellectuals were always eager to hear his insightful and convincing analysis of geo-political issues.

The Prime Minister said that from the small lanes of Nellore to the Vice-Presidency, he has been on an outstanding and inspiring journey.

“One can imagine the power of conviction and the commitment to ideology that drove you to join a political movement and a party that had little presence in your state. Not only that, the prime of your youth was spent either in the movement to protect our democracy or as an MLA or leader of a party which was largely in the Opposition. Whenever any challenge or setback came, it only strengthened your resolve to go about your work with even more courage,” he said

The Prime Minister also mentioned Naidu’s speeches during Lal Krishna Advani’s Yatra and impact of the former Vice President’s speeches.

(IANS)