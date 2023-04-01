PM Modi wishes people of Odisha on Utakala Dibasa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the foundation day of Odisha, celebrated as 'Utkala DIbasa,' on Saturday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the foundation day of Odisha, celebrated as ‘Utkala DIbasa,’ on Saturday.

He tweeted, “Best wishes on Utkala Dibasa. This is a day to acknowledge the rich role of Odisha, Odia people and culture in the progress of our nation. May the people of Odisha  be blessed with good health and prosperity in the times to come.”

This day in 1936 marked the linguistic division of the eastern state.

