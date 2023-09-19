PM Modi walks to new Parliament building with cabinet colleagues, MPs

PM Modi walked to the new Parliament building along with his cabinet colleagues, soon after special function in the old Parliament building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday walked to the new Parliament building along with his cabinet colleagues, soon after the culmination of a special function in the Central Hall of old Parliament building.

PM Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah, road transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other cabinet colleagues walked from Central Hall to the new Parliament building amid slogan shouting by BJP MPs chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The Lok Sabha met in the new Parliament building at 1:15 p.m. and the Rajya Sabha meets at 2:15 p.m.

A special five-day session of Parliament began on Monday with a discussion on the Parliament’s journey of 75 years.

