PM Modi Urges States To Consider Lockdowns As Last Option To Fight COVID19

New Delhi: In view of the rising number of COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the people of the country to stay alert and follow the guidelines set to contain the virus.

During his address to the countrymen, Narendra Modi said that the challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation.

“We are facing the second wave of COVID19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID,” he said.

“I urge the States to consider lockdowns only as the last option and focus creating on micro containment zones,” he said.

Modi said that this time the demand for oxygen has increased in several parts of the country and the government is working with full sensitivity to meet the demand.

“The Union government, state governments, private sector, everyone is trying their best to provide oxygen to those in need,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also told the nation that several measures are being taken at different levels to increase the production and supply of oxygen in the country.

“New oxygen plants are being set up in the states, delivery of one lakh new oxygen cylinders, use of industrial units for medical purposes, oxygen rail… the government making every effort to ensure oxygen for the needy,” he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the scientists, saying that they have developed vaccines for the countrymen in a very short time working day and night.

“Today, the cheapest vaccine in the world is in India. We have a vaccine suited to India’s cold chain system,” he said.

Modi pointed out that it is a team effort that enabled India to launch the world’s largest vaccination campaign with two made-in-India vaccines.

(With inputs from IANS)