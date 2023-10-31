PM Modi urges people to ensure country does not regress to era of bomb blasts in public places

Kevadia (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned people against those with a mindset of appeasement who legally defend terrorists, and also urged them to stay alert to ensure the country does not regress to the era of bomb blasts in public places.

Addressing the nation from Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district while paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of vigilance, and urged Indians not to let the country regress to the era of bomb blasts in public places.

He said, “Those who are attacking the unity of this country, we have to identify them, recognize them and also be wary of them. We have to ensure that India is not taken back to the days of bomb blasts in crowded places. Every citizen must contribute to safeguarding the nation’s unity and security.”

Drawing parallels with Sardar Patel’s stringent approach to internal security, PM Modi reflected on the strengthened security measures in the past nine years under the NDA government. He emphasized the resilience of the country’s security forces in thwarting threats to national security.

PM Modi concluded with a powerful reminder, urging citizens to play their part in safeguarding the nation from reverting to times of uncertainty and fear.

Earlier, he visited the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister performed ‘jalabhishek’ and laid floral tributes at the statue, commemorating the legacy of India’s first Home Minister on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

During the ceremony, PM Modi led the public in taking the National Unity Day pledge at Ekta Nagar, underscoring the significance of unity in the nation’s progress. In a heartfelt message on social media, the Prime Minister paid homage to Sardar Patel, lauding his unyielding spirit and visionary leadership that helped mold India’s destiny.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for Independence. As a renowned lawyer and a prominent Congress leader alongside Mahatma Gandhi, he was instrumental in the unification of over 550 princely states into the Indian Union, employing a blend of diplomacy and resolve.

