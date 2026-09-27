PM Modi urges cleanliness drive ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to actively participate in cleanliness initiatives ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, describing cleanliness as the “most beautiful tribute” to Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the 138th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi recalled Gandhi’s emphasis on cleanliness and highlighted several community-led initiatives being undertaken across the country.

He cited examples of young people cleaning a river in Madhya Pradesh, restoring old stepwells and wells in Andhra Pradesh, and volunteers conducting regular beach-cleaning drives in Mumbai.

He also mentioned efforts by children and youngsters in Delhi to promote waste segregation and cleanliness, along with students and residents in West Bengal cleaning picnic spots.

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Modi said these initiatives demonstrate how individual efforts can grow into broader public participation when more people join in.

He urged citizens to continue contributing to cleanliness activities in their communities.

The Prime Minister also recalled the 2016 surgical strikes on their 10th anniversary and referred to subsequent military operations, including the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor.

He also highlighted the ongoing Census and urged citizens to participate in the exercise.