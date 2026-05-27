PM Modi urges citizens to take precautionary steps after temperature rises in different parts of the country

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New Delhi: PM Modi tweets urging all to take precautionary steps after temperature rises in different parts of the country today.

PM’s tweet is not only written concerning about the citizens but has also made sure to tell people to keep a check on elderly people and not forget to help the birds and animals by doing little things such as keeping a bowl of water for them.

The tweets made by the Prime Minister reads, “Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, the many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing. I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible. Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes. In such weather, your sensitivity also becomes a great source of support. If possible, do offer a glass of water to anyone who is thirsty. I also appreciate those people who keep water in pitchers outside their homes and shops so that anyone can drink from them.”

“Whenever possible, make it a point to call your parents, grandparents, maternal grandparents, and other loved ones to inquire about their well-being. Advise them to drink plenty of water, avoid going out in the harsh afternoon sun, and rest as much as they can.”

“In this scorching heat, we must not forget the animals and birds around us. Placing a small vessel filled with water outside our homes, balconies, rooftops, shops, or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. Let us, in these difficult days, look after one another with complete sensitivity and compassion.”

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“Do not ignore any discomfort caused by extreme heat, such as dizziness, nausea, or excessive fatigue. If someone around you suddenly feels faint, experiences weakness, or appears unwell, immediately take them to a cool and shaded place. Give them water, ORS, or other fluids to provide relief to the body. Children, the elderly, and people working in the sun are the most affected during this scorching heat. If not addressed in time, this condition can turn into a serious problem like heatstroke. In such times, your vigilance and care can save a life.”

Look at the post here:

देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में तापमान लगातार बढ़ रहा है और इसके साथ ही दैनिक जीवन में गर्मी से होने वाली कई कठिनाइयां भी बढ़ रही हैं। मैं सभी देशवासियों से आग्रह करता हूं कि जितनी अधिक सावधानी बरत सकें, अवश्य बरतें। कृपया स्वयं को हाइड्रेटेड रखें, घर से बाहर निकलते समय पानी साथ रखें।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026