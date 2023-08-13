PM Modi urges citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence day

New Delhi: In a national address leading up to Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of India to actively engage in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement, set to take place from August 13 to 15. This initiative, introduced in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration by the Ministry of Culture, aims to deepen the emotional connection between the nation and its people through a symbolic display of the national flag.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi urged the public to show their support for this unique effort by changing their social media profile pictures to the Indian tricolor. The Prime Minister emphasized the profound significance of the Tiranga, highlighting its role as a symbol of freedom and national unity that inspires every Indian. He called on citizens to actively participate in the #HarGharTiranga campaign during the period from August 13 to 15.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi shared a link to the dedicated “Har Ghar Tiranga” website (https://harghartiranga.com), encouraging people to upload their patriotic selfies alongside the national flag. This interactive platform enables citizens to virtually display the Tiranga at their homes, reinforcing the bond between the country and its proud citizens.

The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2023

In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence, known as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative last year on the significant date of July 22. The chosen day holds deep historical importance as it aligns with the adoption of the national flag.