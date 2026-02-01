PM Modi unveils new name of Adampur airport as ‘Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport’

Adampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Adampur airport in Punjab and unveiled the new name of the Airport as ‘Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

PM Modi visited Punjab on the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. The renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India’s social ethos.

The Terminal Building inaugurated by PM at Halwara Airport will establish a new gateway for the State, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft, a release said.

The terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and recycled water for landscaping. The architectural design reflects Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.

