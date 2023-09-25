PM Modi unveils 72-ft statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a 72 feet tall huge statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary in New Delhi.

On this said that the government in its nine years has worked on its ideologue Deendayal Upadyaya’s philosophy of ‘integral humanism’ and ‘antyodaya’, the uplift of the most downtrodden.

The government has worked to ensure that its welfare schemes reach to the needy without any discrimination, ruling out any appeasement and selfish interest.

Deendayal Upadhyaya was a politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS).