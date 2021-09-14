PM Modi to visit US on September 24 to participate in QUAD Leaders summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in person in the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC on September 24, 2021, being organised by the US.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden will also be attending the Summit to review the progress made since their first virtual Summit on March 12 this year and discuss regional issues of shared interest.

The discussion would be focusing around critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, climate change, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, combating Covid-19 pandemic and addressing climate change issues.

The four QUAD member nations have always been vocal for rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific region amidst Chinese military assertiveness in the region whereas Beijing observes this grouping as detrimental to its influence in the region.

As per the reports coming in, the leaders will also be discussing the Afghanistan crisis after the Taliban takeover of the country. As per the United Nation Development Programme assessment, the poverty level in the war-ravaged country would go up to 97 per cent from 72 per cent.

“They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as connectivity and infrastructure, cyber and maritime security and disaster relief, climate change and education,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

On September 25, PM Modi will be addressing the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.