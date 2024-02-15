PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on February 27, sources said on Thursday.

PM Modi had first reached Thrissur in the first week of January to attend an all-women rally.

He had again visited Kerala the same month to attend the wedding of actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter.

On February 27, he would be coming to inaugurate the valedictory function of the state-wide yatra of state BJP president K. Surendran.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the latter’s palace in Doha.

An official said that Prime Minister Modi was given a ceremonial welcome at the Amiri Palace on arrival. Thereafter, both sides held delegation-level talks. The discussions covered a wide array of topics, including economic cooperation, investment, energy partnership, space collaboration, urban infrastructure, cultural bonds and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

PM Modi thanked the Emir for taking care of the over eight lakh-strong Indian community in Qatar, and conveyed India’s commitment to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation with Qatar.

He also invited the Emir to pay an early visit to India.

Sheikh Tamim, on his part, reciprocated Prime Minister Modi’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India’s role as a valued partner in the Gulf region.