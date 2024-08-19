PM Modi to visit Poland starting August 21, it will be 1st visit by an Indian PM to this country in 45 years

Advertisement

New Delhi: PM Modi will visit Poland starting August 21 which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

“​Prime Minister will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. He will call on President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Poland,” the MEA stated.

Later, PM Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23 on what will be the first visit by an Indian PM to the country since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has maintained its consistent position that allows it to reach out to both sides to find a solution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

It is to be noted that New Delhi has dispatched tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, including essential medicines and medical equipment.