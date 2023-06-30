PM Modi to visit MP to launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. The mission aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population. The launch of the Mission will mark a crucial milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047. He will also distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries.

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission announced in the Union Budget 2023 will be implemented in 278 districts of 17 high-focused states in the country. This includes Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Prime Minister will also kickstart the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana cards in Madhya Pradesh. The card distribution ceremony is being organised at Urban local bodies, Gram panchayats and Development Blocks across the state. The Ayushman card distribution campaign is a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100 percent saturation of welfare schemes.