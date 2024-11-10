PM Modi to visit Bihar on November 13, 15 to attend separate events in Darbhanga and Jamui

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 13 and 15 to attend separate events in Darbhanga and Jamui respectively.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the Prime Minister will participate in development events in both districts. Paswan also praised PM Modi’s involvement in election campaigning as he exuded confidence in NDA winning elections in all poll-bound states.

“PM Narendra Modi believes in giving his all during the election campaigning. He takes the responsibility to the fullest. It is because of his leadership that we won Haryana, despite the trends showing otherwise. The way he is involved in election campaigning, we are confident that NDA will form government in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand,” he said.

“The Prime Minister will also be visiting Bihar for two events- one in Darbhanga on November 13 and one in Jamui on November 15. PM Modi not only gets the love from the public but also gets the support through his constant efforts,” he added.

With Bihar gearing up for bypolls in four assembly constituencies on November 13, Paswan expressed confidence in NDA winning with a huge margin.

“The opposition was claiming that they would win in Lok Sabha elections too, but what had happened? How many seats did they reach? It is natural to say such things during elections. But at the end, the situation and trend are showing that the NDA candidates are winning elections with huge margins whether it is four assembly seats of Bihar (by-polls), Maharashtra or Jharkhand,” he said.

The by-polls will be conducted on November 13 in Tarari, Ramgarh, Imamganj and Belaganj assembly constituencies and the results for the same will be declared on November 23.

These seats were vacated after the resignation of the respective MLAs after election to the lower house of Parliament.

(ANI)

