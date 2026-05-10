PM Modi to visit Bengaluru, Hyderabad to launch several developmental projects

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka and Telangana to launch launch several developmental projects today.

PM in Bengaluru will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living and 70th birthday celebrations of the social organisation’s founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The will arrive at the event at around 11 AM.

It is reportedly being said that he will also be inaugurating Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru.

According to ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated by BJP State President, B Y Vijayendra and other state leaders in Bengaluru. He is now delivering a speech in front of the people. He says, “”I have arrived in Bengaluru today at a time when discussions regarding election results are underway across the country.

#WATCH | Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated by BJP State President, B Y Vijayendra and other state leaders in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/9EFTMAwPE1 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

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The formation of an NDA government in Puducherry for the second consecutive time, the formation of an NDA government in Assam for the third consecutive time, and in Bengal, the BJP receiving such a massive mandate for the very first time.

Furthermore, just two weeks ago, the BJP achieved such a resounding victory in the Panchayat and local body elections in Gujarat that the Gujarat BJP broke all previous records…”

In Hyderabad he is expected to visit Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy, Pawan Kalyan.

PM will inaugurate the four-laning of Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area. He is also set to virtually inaugurate various sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of railways, Greenfield POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal.