PM Modi to virtually address 108th Indian Science Congress today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3 via video conferencing.

Nation
By IANS 0
PM Modi science congress

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3 via video conferencing.

The focal theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.

Related News

PM Modi’s brother, family injured in road accident in…

PM Modi slated to flag off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express…

PM Narendra Modi to Attend ‘Veer Baal Diwas’…

PM urges countries to collaborate for global Ayurveda status

It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.

The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.