PM Modi to take oath on June 8: Here’s list of global leaders who will attend the ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath as Prime Minister for the third term on June 8. Many global leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to official reports, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal are confirmed to be attending the oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi. The Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is also set to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Reportedly, the formal invitations are set to be sent today.

It is worth mentioning here that all the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their alliance leader.

This development came after alliance partners held a meeting in Delhi at Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, were among those present at the meeting.

In the NDA party meeting in Delhi, both these leaders Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have announced their support to the NDA.

Ahead of attending the NDA partners’ meeting in Delhi, Chandrababu Naidu had said, “We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you.”