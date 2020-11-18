Lucknow: Lucknow University will become the third Indian varsity after Mysore University and Banaras Hindu University to have a commemorative coin of Rs 100 issued on its centenary year.

The coin will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will virtually join the varsity’s foundation day celebration on November 25.

He will also release a coffee table book and stamp on the occasion.

The coin has been minted at the government mint in Mumbai and would be an asset in Lucknow University’s treasure trove. The coin has been hammered out of silver, bronze, copper and nickel.

The university spokesman said that according to well-known numismatist Sudhir Lunawat of Bikaner, this will be a non-circulating coin and will have ‘Lucknow University Centenary Celebrations’ engraved in English and Hindi along with the year, 1920-2020, and will have the university’s logo of ‘Light and Learning’ at the centre.

A numismatist is a person who collects or studies coins and medals.

Lunavat said that the the coin has a composition of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel and zinc. It will have a 44mm diameter and weigh 36 grams.

After the release of the coin, connoisseurs can purchase the coin online at spmcil.com – the official website of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

Lucknow University vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “The coin, stamp and coffee table book of the university will be virtually released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25. This won’t be just a coin, but an invaluable historic and memorable piece and a symbol of varsity’s 100 years of excellence.”