PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of New Parliament Building,Know The Time Details Here

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building today which is scheduled to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The new parliament building is the key piece of the ₹ 20,000-crore Central Vista project, which aims to build and refurbish the government buildings on part of the 3 km Rajpath that stretches from the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic war memorial India Gate.

The ceremony will begin at 12.55pm, bhoomi poojan and laying of foundation stone will take place at 1 PM. Sarva Dharma Prathana will be held at 1.30 PM The Prime Minister will address the people at 2.15 PM

The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be a landmark opportunity to build people’s parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of New India in the 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022, the housing and urban affairs ministry said.

The new building will be built on an area of 64,500 sqm at a cost of 971 crores. The building will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members.

The foundation laying ceremony will be attended by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State(Independent Charge), Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S.Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Around 200 dignitaries including Ministers of State, Members of the parliament, Union Cabinet Ministers, Secretaries Ambassadors/High Commissioners will also attend the function.

(With Agency Inputs)