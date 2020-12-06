New Delhi: The bhoomi pujan ceremony for the new New Parliament building shall be held on December 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project and it will be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of over 970 crore, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said on Saturday.

The bid to construct the new Parliament building was won by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore under the Central Vista redevelopment project in September 2020.

He briefed the media on the details of the proposed building on Saturday.

Om Birla said, ” The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years… It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

He also added that the new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country and hopefully, in the 75th year of independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building.

As per the reports of the Lok Sabha speaker, the building will be built over an area of 64,500 sqm modern structure with combination of regional arts and crafts. The building will have four floors .

The building will accommodate as many as 1,224 MPs at a time. The building will have a seating capacity of 888 MPs in Lok Sabha while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for the upper house members. The number of members in both Houses is likely to increase after 2026.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The new building will have a different section for reception, information counter and public waiting area. The hall will be made accessible for the differently-abled.

The building will have a ceremonial entrances and one exclusively entrance for the Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha.