PM Modi to Launch ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ Today

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ today through video conferencing.

The initiative aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourage them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities

The launch will mark the beginning of a 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign against substance abuse. Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes, a release said.

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The initiative seeks to further strengthen community participation by bringing together educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations on a common platform to create a collective movement against substance abuse.

The programme will witness participation from youth across the country from over 10,000 locations. MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs, youth wings of industry associations and more than 125 partner spiritual organisations will participate in the programme virtually.

(ANI)