PM Modi to launch HPV vaccination in Ajmer, ensure daughters of country are healthy, prosperous

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the ‘government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the health and prosperity of the country’s daughters’.

In line with this commitment, he will this morning at around 11:30 AM will launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in Ajmer, Rajasthan, aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

In an X post, PM Modi said, “We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the daughters of the country are healthy and prosperous. In this direction, this morning, around 11:30 AM, I will launch the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The objective of this initiative is the prevention of cervical cancer. During this time, I will also have the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several projects, along with handing over appointment letters to my young colleagues.”

According to an official press release, the nationwide rollout of the HPV vaccination campaign marks a decisive move in India’s public health journey and fulfils the Government’s commitment to advancing the vision of “Swastha Nari”, ensuring prevention, protection and equity at the core of women’s healthcare.

The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories, said the release. The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities.

As per the release, vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals, as well as Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

Each session will be supervised by trained Medical Officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams. All sites will have functional Cold Chain Points (CCPs) and will be linked to 24×7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support and management of any rare Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said the release.

Vaccination will be voluntary, and informed consent from parents and guardians will be obtained prior to administration.

