PM Modi to inaugurate two major healthcare projects virtually on October 29

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh’s healthcare sector is set to witness a new chapter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate two major healthcare projects on Tuesday.

The foundation stone will be laid for the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Raipur, a 100-bed facility that will be completed within 24 months at a cost of Rs 90 crore. Additionally, a 240-bed Super Specialty Hospital, SIMS, built in Bilaspur for Rs 200 crore, will also be inaugurated virtually.

The CRIYN in Raipur will be the first of its kind in the state, offering research and training facilities in the fields of yoga and naturopathy. This institute will not only promote a healthy lifestyle among the people of the state but will also raise awareness about yoga and naturopathy among schools and youth. With the establishment of this centre, residents from remote and tribal areas will have access to modern healthcare services, marking a significant achievement for the state.

The Super Specialty Hospital SIMS in Bilaspur will provide patients with high-quality medical care close to home. Initially, OPD and basic services will be launched, and the hospital will become fully operational in phases. This will eliminate the need for patients from Surguja and Bilaspur divisions to travel to Raipur for treatment.

These initiatives are expected to transform the healthcare landscape of Chhattisgarh, providing much-needed services to its citizens and promoting a healthier, more prosperous future for the state.

(ANI)

Also Read: Telangana police suspends 39 TGSP constables for breaches of conduct after massive protests