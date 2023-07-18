PM Modi to inaugurate Port Blair airport’s new terminal building today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair today through video conferencing.

The inauguration of the new terminal building, built at a cost of around 710 crore rupees will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Andaman and Nicobar.

In a tweet, Prime Minster Modi said the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair, will ensure easier travel to Andaman and Nicobar islands. He added that this will be a big boost for tourism in particular in the region. With a total built-up area of around 40,800 sqm, the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at the airport at a cost of 80 crore rupees, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time.

The architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands. The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features including Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing.

Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 percent of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building.

As a gateway to the pristine islands of the Andaman and Nicobar, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists. The spacious terminal building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region. It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give fillip to the economy of the region.