PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport at Jewar

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Noida: The much-awaited Noida International Airport (NIA) is all set to be inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will be operated by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the event, along with several Union and state ministers.

PM Modi on Friday said the airport will boost commerce and connectivity and ease congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. “Tomorrow, 28th March, is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi,” he said.]

According to the PMO, the inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

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Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.