PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat’s first Greenfield Airport at Hirasar tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat’s first Greenfield Airport at Hirasar during his two-day visit to Gujarat on July 27 and 28.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat’s first Greenfield Airport at Hirasar near Rajkot on Thursday, 27 July.

The Prime Minister will also address a rally in Rajkot. During his two-day visit to Gujarat from 27th July, the prime Minister is scheduled to attend various programmes in the state. Built over 1500 acres area at a cost of 1,405 crore, the airport has been renamed as Rajkot international airport.

The greenfield airport at Hirasar is 30 kilometers away from Rajkot City, the commercial capital of the Saurashtra region. The airport has 45-meter-wide runway which can park 14 planes at any given point.

The passenger terminal at the airport can manage more than 1200 travellers per hour, during peak hours. The green filed airport is equipped with a solar power system, a green belt, and a rainwater harvesting system.

The air connectivity to the international market will boost industrial growth, especially benefit the Ceramic industry in Morbi, and will generate new employment opportunities in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the international airport near Rajkot in 2017.

