PM Modi to inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Vidhan Sabha building and several other projects

Raipur: Marking the state’s 25-year history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Vidhan Sabha building and lay foundation stones for a series of developmental projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy on November 1.

The state’s legislative assembly, which began functioning from Raipur’s Rajkumar College in 2000, will now move into a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly complex spread over 51 acres in Nava Raipur. Constructed at a cost of Rs 324 crore, the new Vidhan Sabha represents a fusion of Chhattisgarh’s traditional art and modern engineering.

According to state government officials, the structure embodies the essence of “Dharti Dhurandhar” — a land rooted in culture yet striving for innovation. The ceiling of the main Assembly hall features intricate carvings of rice grains and leaves, symbolising Chhattisgarh’s identity as the “Rice Bowl of India.” Doors and furniture handcrafted by Bastar’s artisans add a distinctly local touch to the grand design.

The complex is divided into three wings: wing A houses the assembly secretariat; wing B includes the main chamber, central hall, and offices of the chief minister and speaker; and wing C accommodates offices of all ministers.

It also features a 500-seat auditorium and a 100-seater Central Hall for high-level discussions.

Built using energy-efficient and green construction technology, the new assembly integrates solar power generation and rainwater harvesting systems. It is also equipped for a paperless Assembly, aligning with the government’s vision of digital governance.

Every corner of the building– from murals to motifs– tells a story of Chhattisgarh’s rich heritage and evolving identity, said the officials, adding “this isn’t just an Assembly building; it’s where the dreams of 30 million people will take shape.”

“The new Vidhan Sabha stands as a beacon of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ — where tradition meets transformation, and the spirit of a progressive Chhattisgarh shines through,” states one of the officials.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

To strengthen rural livelihoods, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister will participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1200 Crore as installment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the state.

Enhancing connectivity, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore. This strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region.

In addition, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur-Kasturmeta-Kutul-Nilangur-Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts. PM will also inaugurate the upgradation of NH-130C (Madangmuda-Deobhog-Odisha Border) into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. These will significantly enhance road connectivity in tribal and interior regions, improving access to healthcare, education, and markets, and boosting socio-economic development in remote areas.

In the power sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Inter-Regional ER-WR Interconnection Project, which will enhance the inter-regional power transfer capacity between the Eastern and Western grids by 1,600 MW, improving grid reliability and ensuring a stable power supply across the region.

Along with this, Prime Minister will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple energy sector projects worth over Rs 3,750 crore, aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh’s power infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and enhancing transmission capacity.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), works worth about Rs 1,860 crore will be dedicated by Prime Minister, including construction of new power lines, feeder bifurcation, installation of transformers, conversion of conductors, and strengthening of low-tension networks to improve rural and agricultural power supply.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around Rs 480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar. These will benefit over 15 lakh people by ensuring stable voltage, reducing outages, and providing reliable electricity even in remote and tribal areas. Additionally, foundation stone will be laid for new substations and transmission projects worth over Rs 1,415 crore, including major facilities at Kanker and Balodabazar-Bhatapara, along with new RDSS works across several districts to further expand the reach and quality of electricity in the state.

In the petroleum and natural gas sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate HPCL’s state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over Rs 460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel, and ethanol. The facility will serve as a major fuel hub, ensuring uninterrupted supply across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. With 10,000 KL ethanol storage, the depot also supports the Ethanol Blending Programme, reducing fossil fuel dependency and promoting cleaner energy growth.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the 489 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore. The project is a major step toward increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix to 15 per cent and achieving the vision of “One Nation, One Gas Grid.” The pipeline will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid, boosting industrial development and providing cleaner and affordable fuel to the region.

To promote industrial growth and employment, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas — one at Siladehi-Gatwa-Birra in Janjgir-Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector-22, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. This park will serve as a dedicated zone for drug and healthcare manufacturing,

Boosting healthcare sector, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for five new Government Medical Colleges — at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), Government Ayurveda College and Hospital at Bilaspur.

These projects will strengthen medical education, expand healthcare access, and promote traditional medicine across Chhattisgarh.

