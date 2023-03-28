PM Modi to inaugurate BJP’s new residential complex, auditorium today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi today.

Reportedly, the residential complex and auditorium built right in front of the BJP headquarters will be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach the venue at around 6:30 p.m. Party sources said all the Union ministers, BJP MPs and office bearers have been invited for the event which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Bhoomi Poojan programme for the BJP’s Delhi state office today. A Delhi BJP office will also be set up on Deendayal Marg, a short distance from the BJP headquarters.