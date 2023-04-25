PM Modi to flag off India’s first water metro in Kochi, Know about ticket price,routes

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first Water Metro that connects ten islands around Kochi through battery operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity.

The Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as the conventional metro system.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Kochi Water Metro will bring a major revolution in the water transport sector in the state and will boost the state’s tourism.

The dream project is funded by the Governemnt of Kerala and German firm KfW and manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the metro project will start with eight electric hybrid boats.

The KWM (Kochi Water Metro) project comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. In the first phase, the KWM service will begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals and Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.

Ticket for Water Metro:

The minimum ticket rate for a boat journey is 20 rupees while the maximum is Rs 40. There are weekly and monthly passes for regular passengers starting at Rs 180, Rs 600 and Rs 1500, respectively. One can travel in Kochi Metro Rail and Kochi Water Metro using Kochi One Card. Tickets can be booked digitally through Kochi One App.

The overall cost of the Kochi Water Metro project is Rs 1,137 crore.

The commuters will be able to reach Vypin Terminal from High Court Terminal in less than 20 minutes without getting stuck in traffic. Kakkanad can be reached within 25 minutes from Vyttila via Water Metro, the Chief Minister said.