PM Modi to flag off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express train

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Ayodhya: Indian Railway is set to enhance regional connectivity with the introduction of a weekly Ayodhya to Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express train, linking Uttar Pradesh with Maharashtra via Madhya Pradesh.

By bridging vital cultural and commercial arteries, this train will deepen connections among major urban hubs while ensuring seamless transit for both devotees and the workforce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off this new weekly train on Tuesday in a virtual mode from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This Weekly Amrit Bharat Express train will offer a blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability, marking another step towards inclusive and accessible rail travel in the country.

Catering to economically modest travellers, Amrit Bharat trains represent next-generation, non-AC services engineered for secure and comfortable journeys. Equipped with General and Sleeper class accommodation, pantry cars, and Divyangjan-inclusive facilities, these trains integrate advanced features: Vande Bharat Sleeper-inspired berth aesthetics, vibration-dampening semi-automatic couplers for a smoother ride, and crash-optimized coach architecture ensuring higher passenger protection, a release said.

The trains are equipped with CCTV surveillance, emergency talk-back systems, aerosol-based fire suppression, and fully sealed gangways. Additional passenger-centric amenities include improved toilets, better lighting, mobile charging points with USB Type-A and Type-C ports, ergonomic ladders, and a non-AC pantry with enhanced heating capacity, ensuring a safer, smoother, and more convenient travel experience. This train also works on push-pull technology with locomotives on both ends for improved speed and performance.

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Ayodhya has rapidly emerged as a major pilgrimage hub, but for millions of migrants and devotees traveling in sleeper coaches rather than planes, the new Amrit Bharat Express to Mumbai offers an affordable, dignified alternative.

Connecting Ayodhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai in 28 hours with 12 stops — including Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Kalyan, and Thane the fully non-AC service links eastern UP’s migrant belt to Mumbai’s job markets and suburban communities.

It strengthens cultural and economic ties, eases travel for festivals and emergencies, and sustains the remittance flow back to villages in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, and Pratapgarh. With this launch, the total Amrit Bharat Express services will increase to 66, directly reconnecting India’s hardest-working migrant communities to their roots.

The Ayodhya-Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations. This train is expected to particularly benefit daily passengers, migrant workers, and pilgrims travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, providing direct connectivity and eliminating the need to change trains.