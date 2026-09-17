PM Modi thanks President Murmu for birthday wishes, says her guidance strengthens public service efforts

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked President Droupadi Murmu for her birthday wishes, saying that her guidance and inspiration are invaluable in the journey of nation-building.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the President for her warm greetings and said the government is moving forward with renewed energy and greater speed, with the resolve to build a progressive, prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India.

“Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, heartfelt thanks for your warm greetings. With the resolve to build a progressive, prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India, we are moving forward continuously with new energy and greater speed,” PM said.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of public participation in the country’s development journey and said that the government remains committed to taking the nation to new heights by combining India’s rich heritage with modern development.

He said, “In this journey of nation-building, your guidance and inspiration are invaluable to us. They further strengthen our efforts in public service. With public participation, through the confluence of India’s rich heritage and modern development, we are committed to taking the nation to new heights.”

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. She praised his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

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In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, becoming the first Prime Minister born after India’s Independence.

The BJP is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives to mark Modi’s birthday.

Several BJP leaders and chief ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, have also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister.

(Source: ANI)

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