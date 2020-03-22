New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the countrymen for expressing their gratitude to coronavirus warriors and other essential services providers to contain the epidemic’s spread.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, people of the country thanked each person unitedly who led the fight against the novel coronavirus. Gratitude to the countrymen in this regard, he added.

it is the sound of gratitude, but also the beginning of victory in a long battle.

In his address to the nation on 19th March , PM Modi had urged everyone to express gratitude towards doctors, nurses, hospital staff, sanitation workers, airlines employees, government staff, police personnel, media people, people associated with train-bus-auto rickshaw services and home delivery agents.

The Janata Curfew, has evoked an all out response from the people across the country today with people confining themselves to indoors.