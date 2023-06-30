PM Modi takes metro ride to Delhi University, interacts with youngsters

New Delhi: Ahead of the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU), Delhiites on Friday witnessed something unusual as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen commuting by metro.

Visuals of PM Modi taking a metro ride amid tight security are being shared on social media, where he can be seen interacting with the co-passengers.

“On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers,” PM’s tweet read.

Invited to be the chief guest at the ceremony, the PM will virtually lay the foundation stone of three buildings as well as release a set of coffee table books, including a logo book.

These buildings are for the faculty of technology (North Campus), a computer centre and an academic block at Maurice Nagar.

 

