PM Modi speaks with President Biden, discuss over India-US strategic partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the USA Joseph R. Biden, as per PIB.

As per the information the PM conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties as per PIB.

They discuss various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability.

The two leaders also emphasized restoration of law and order and ensuring safety of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.