PM Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin: Check details

PM Modi speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin briefed the Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.  Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.  Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India’s concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

