PM Modi speaks to Pawan Kalyan post surgery, wishes good health

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and prayed for his good health after the Janasena Party chief underwent surgery.

“Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous, and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health,” PM Modi wrote on X.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also wished a speedy recovery to his deputy.

“Sending my best wishes to Pawan Kalyan Garu for a speedy recovery following his surgery. May he regain his strength quickly and come back healthier than ever,” the Chief Minister posted.

“I wish Sri Pawan Kalyan, Dy Chief Minister, a speedy recovery following his surgery. May Almighty bestow the strength on him for his fast recovery and good health,” Governor S Abdul Nazeer posted on X.

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According to a statement by Pawan Kalyan’s Political Secretary, P Hariprasad, the party chief underwent surgery on Saturday evening after health-related issues for the past few months.

Doctors have indicated that full recovery may take a long, however, he can resume his official duties after a 10-day rest.

P Hariprasad said, “Janasena Party Chief, Deputy CM Sri Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. While discussing administrative matters with his officials on Friday morning, he experienced severe discomfort. He has been facing health-related issues for the past few months. Following the advice of his personal physicians, he cancelled Friday’s official engagements and visited the hospital.”

“At the hospital, doctors conducted medical examinations, including an MRI. After reviewing the reports, the medical team decided that surgery was necessary and performed the procedure. Doctors have advised that he may resume official duties after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have also indicated that long-term precautions will be necessary, and that full recovery may take a longer period,” the statement read.

(ANI)