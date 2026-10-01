PM Modi Speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar’s Family, Praises His Courage

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured while helping avert a major mid-air tragedy aboard a Flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery that saved hundreds of lives, Government of India sources said on Thursday.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to Machchhar and his family, the sources said.

Captain Machchhar, the pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was seriously injured during an altercation in the cockpit on Wednesday. Despite his injuries, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene and prevent a potential disaster.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk.

The Prime Minister had earlier hailed Machchhar as a “HERO”, saying his courage and resolve helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also hailed Machchhar, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saluting his bravery and saying the nation stood with him and his family.

“We salute the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who, inspite of being gravely injured, showed remarkable courage that saved the lives of many. He is receiving medical attention and is safe. We wish and pray for his speedy recovery. The nation proudly stands with him and his family,” Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state and the entire nation were proud of the pilot.

“The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of 174 passengers,” Patel said in a post on X.

Patel said Machchhar was a “proud Indian” and described him as a brave son of Gujarati origin who had made the country proud on the global stage.

“He is a proud Indian, and Gujarati blood flows in his veins — a true reflection of our resilience and courage. This brave son of Gujarati origin has made the entire country proud on the global stage,” he said.

Patel also said, “I salute his extraordinary heroism and pray for his speedy and complete recovery. Jai Hind! Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat!”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed Captain Smit Machchhar as a “true HERO”, saying the pilot had made Mumbai and the country proud.

“Salute ! Super proud of our Mumbai’s son Captain Smit Machchhar, a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner ! Despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage showed by Smit during flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is exemplary,” he said in a post on X.

Fadnavis also saluted the passengers who immediately worked together to handle the situation and ensure a safe outcome.

“I also salute all the passengers who worked immediately as a team to handle the difficult situation and sail through safely. Wishing Smit a very speedy recovery and good health! You are an inspiration. Maharashtra & India is proud of you!” he added.

Furthermore, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also praised Machchhar, saying the pilot had made every Indian proud and that his courage and presence of mind helped save every life on board.

“Capt. Smit Machchhar has made every Indian proud! His extraordinary courage and presence of mind in the cockpit helped save every life on board. From our skies to skies across the world, Indian pilots have earned respect for their skill, discipline and uncompromising commitment to safety. Salute to Capt. Smit Machchhar for upholding the Indian spirit of service before self. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” Naidu said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also praised Machchhar’s “extraordinary courage” and “remarkable presence of mind”, saying his actions saved hundreds of lives and averted a major tragedy.

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“Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage and remarkable presence of mind, even in the face of grave danger, saved hundreds of lives yesterday and averted a major tragedy. Join the countless voices from across the world in saluting his valour and praying for his speedy recovery,” Jaishankar said.

The Indian Mission in Saudi Arabia said it is in touch with the captain’s family and has assured them it will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance. Captain Machchhar is recovering at a hospital in Tabuk, northwest Saudi Arabia, and receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and other crew members to intervene. Flydubai said that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that the aircraft “was successfully secured by on-duty FlyDubai crew travelling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely”.

The passengers were subsequently flown to Tel Aviv on another aircraft.

Machchhar’s former employer, SpiceJet, also praised his actions. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, speaking to ANI from Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, said the pilot’s primary responsibility was to protect the lives entrusted to him.

“I was incredibly proud to know of this, but this is the job of a pilot. His job is to protect the lives that have been entrusted to him. And in this case, 180 lives were entrusted to Captain Smit Machchhar, and he did a tremendous job saving and preserving those lives. So really incredibly proud of him. All of SpiceJet is proud of him, and of course, all of India is proud of him,” Singh said.

Singh also highlighted the significance of Machchhar’s ability to unlock the cockpit door despite being attacked.

“The first thing that will go through a pilot’s mind is preserving lives, saving lives. And remember that in this case, what really saved lives was the fact that he was able to open the door of that cockpit,” Singh said.

He explained that the mechanism to physically unlock the cockpit door was on the co-pilot’s side, making Machchhar’s action particularly difficult while he was under attack.

“The fact that he was able to do it essentially saved those lives because then passengers and other pilots were able to come into the cockpit and help him overpower the co-pilot and fly the plane back,” Singh said.

Singh said pilots and crew members undergo training for emergency situations, including attempts to take control of aircraft, and praised the crew for fulfilling their responsibility to protect passengers.

“I feel that so incredibly proud of the way the pilot behaved, the way the crew behaved. They fulfilled the responsibility of trying to save lives on board. This incident would have led to a loss of 180 lives, and incredible the way they behaved. It is the crew ultimately that saves you and the crew did a stellar job,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also praised Machchhar’s “unbelievable courage”, saying the Indian pilot’s actions, along with those of passengers and crew, helped prevent a disaster.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Machchhar was badly wounded and bleeding profusely but managed to unlock the cockpit door as the aircraft went into a nosedive, allowing passengers to intervene.

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun then rushed towards the cockpit, pulled the attacking pilot away from the controls and helped stabilise the aircraft, while other passengers and crew members subdued the attacker.

Machchhar is a seasoned pilot with more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and around 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Meanwhile, Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as an investigation into Wednesday’s mid-air incident is underway, according to the airline.

(ANI)

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