PM Modi speaks to ace sprinter Dutee Chand ahead of Tokyo Olympics: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tokyo Olympics bound star sprinter Dutee Chand through video conferencing on Tuesday.

The PM encouraged Chand and said that the meaning of ‘Dutee’ itself is ‘Chamak’ (glitter) and the ace sprinter is sparkling name of the country by her performance on the track.

In her reaction to the PM Dutee humbly shared that she always wanted to win medals for her country. She overcame all the challenges to fulfil her dreams.

Here is what the talented @DuteeChand has to say about the upcoming Tokyo games. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/WbdWPPbHq3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

The PM interacted with all the participants who will take part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.