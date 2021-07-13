PM Modi speaks to ace sprinter Dutee Chand ahead of Tokyo Olympics: Watch

PM Modi speaks to Dutee Chand

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tokyo Olympics bound star sprinter Dutee Chand through video conferencing on Tuesday.

The PM encouraged Chand and said that the meaning of ‘Dutee’ itself is ‘Chamak’ (glitter) and the ace sprinter is sparkling name of the country by her performance on the track.

In her reaction to the PM Dutee humbly shared that she always wanted to win medals for her country. She overcame all the challenges to fulfil her dreams.

The PM interacted with all the participants who will take part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

