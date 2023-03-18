Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline today

PM Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship diesel pipeline today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate the India-Bangladesh friendship diesel pipeline today, via video conference.

This is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, has been borne by the Indian government under grant assistance.

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, meet Amit Shah after Oscar win

Raj CM announces formation of 19 new districts; BJP terms it political…

The pipeline has the capacity to transport 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of diesel, which will be initially supplied to seven districts of northern Bangladesh.

The operation of the pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment-friendly mode of transporting diesel from India to Bangladesh, and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries, official sources said.

