New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of late BJP leader Vijaya Raje Scindia on Monday in a virtual ceremony on her birth centenary.

Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as the Rajmata, was the consort of the last Maharaja of Gwalior, Jivajirao Scindia. She as born on October 12, 1919 in Sagar and died on January 25, 2001 in New Delhi.

“Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved that for people’s representatives not ‘Raj Satta’ but ‘Jan Seva’ is important. Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindiaji was a witness to every important phase of Indian politics from the independence movement to the decades after independence. Prior to independence, Rajmata’s experiences have expanded widely, from burning Holi of foreign clothes, to the Emergency and the Ram Temple movement,” Prime Minister said on the occasion.

PM Modi also added that, “At the time of Ekta Yatra, Vijaya Raje Scindiaji introduced me as Narendra Modi, the youth leader of Gujarat. After so many years, today he is in front of you with many memories of her as the Prime Minister of the country,”.

Family members of Scindia along with other dignitaries joined in the ceremony from different locations across the country through the virtual platform.

Vijaya Raje was the mother of late Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is her grandson.