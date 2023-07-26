PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to martyred soldiers on Kargil Diwas

New Delhi: On the 24th Kargil Diwas on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the bravehearts of India on Kargil Vijay Diwas. In a tweet, Mr. Modi praised their heroic saga and acknowledged them as an eternal inspiration for the nation. The Prime Minister also extended his heartfelt salute to them and expressed his gratitude.

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारत के उन अद्भुत पराक्रमियों की शौर्यगाथा को सामने लाता है, जो देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणाशक्ति बने रहेंगे। इस विशेष दिवस पर मैं उनका हृदय से नमन और वंदन करता हूं। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu has also expressed gratitude and paid tribute to the armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, acknowledging their extraordinary valour and the victory achieved. In a message, she remembered and honoured the fighters who sacrificed their lives to protect the country. The President said that their heroic stories will continue to inspire future generations.

आज कारगिल विजय दिवस के गौरवशाली अवसर पर सभी देशवासी हमारे सशस्त्र बलों के असाधारण पराक्रम से अर्जित की गई विजय को याद करते हैं। देश की रक्षा के लिए अपने जीवन का बलिदान करके विजय का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले सेनानियों को एक कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से मैं श्रद्धांजलि देती हूं और उनकी… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2023

The Kargil War happened in 1999 between India and Pakistan. During the war, 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives. On July 26, 1999, the Pakistan army was forced to go back from the areas they had occupied, and India won the war. To honor and remember the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives, we now observe this day as Kargil War Diwas.