PM Modi, President Murmu along with other political leaders wishes citizens on Holi

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Photo: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, along with other political leaders, extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival of colours brings happiness and prosperity into everyone’s life.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!”

The President of India Droupadi Murmu, also wished the citizens via the official Twitter handle. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Holi, the festival of gaiety and enthusiasm. This festival of affection and brotherhood symbolizes the vibrant colours and harmony of our diverse society. I wish that this great festival of colours brings happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone’s life,” the President tweeted in Hindi.

