PM Modi, President Murmu along with other political leaders wishes citizens on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, along with other political leaders, extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival of colours brings happiness and prosperity into everyone’s life.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colorful Holi!”

होली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के जीवन में हमेशा आनंद और उमंग का रंग बरसे। Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

The President of India Droupadi Murmu, also wished the citizens via the official Twitter handle. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Holi, the festival of gaiety and enthusiasm. This festival of affection and brotherhood symbolizes the vibrant colours and harmony of our diverse society. I wish that this great festival of colours brings happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone’s life,” the President tweeted in Hindi.

उल्लास और उमंग के पर्व होली की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। स्नेह और भाईचारे का यह त्योहार हमारे विविधतापूर्ण समाज के जीवंत रंगों और सौहार्द का प्रतीक है। मेरी मंगल कामना है कि रंगों का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि व नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2023

सभी देशवासियों को होली के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंगों का ये त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और ढेर सारी ख़ुशियाँ लाए। समाज में हमारे आपसी भाईचारे की नींव और मज़बूत हो। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2023

रंग, उमंग, हर्ष और उल्लास के त्योहार होली की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। खुशियों का यह त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/c5rlh0CRAt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2023