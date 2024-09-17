PM Modi posts on X, informs he will be reaching Odisha shortly

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed on his official X handle on Tuesday that he will be reaching Odisha shortly.

Here is what PM Modi wrote on his X handle:

“Leaving for Bhubaneswar. It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government.”

The Prime Minister of India further wrote, “This scheme will boost women empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti. Several other works will also be launched in the programme.”

READ HIS X POST HERE:

