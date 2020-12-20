New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi on Sunday early morning and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

People of the Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee were surprised to see Modi present in the premises. There was neither any security, nor barricading arrangements made on the roads during the Prime Minister’s unscheduled visit.

Like a common man he moved in the Gurudwara, and shocked everyone by his visit without any pre-scheduled programme. Modi’s sudden visit to the Gurudwara comes a day after the ninth Sikh Guru’s death anniversary was observed on Saturday.

The visit comes amid the farmers’ agitation and is being considered as a significant development.

Sources say that during PM Modi’s visit, special care was taken so that the common man does not face any inconvenience because on Sunday, the number of people visiting the Gurudwara is quite high. That is why there was no such high-level security as is usually the case, sources say.

Modi’s sudden visit to the Gurudwara comes amid the agitation organised by the farmers of Punjab in the national Capital, which may be seen as a move to placate them. However, the BJP leaders say that the PM’s visit is a matter of pure faith and should not be seen from any other perspective.

Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect religion and humanity. His martyrdom is remembered every year as Martyr’s Day. On Saturday, the whole country observed Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day. Guru Tegh Bahadur preached Sikhism during the 17th century.

(with inputs from IANS)