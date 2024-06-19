PM Modi pays surprise visit to under-construction Varanasi stadium

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the under-construction Varanasi stadium and sports complex to review progress work. He also attended a Kisan Samman Sammelan, Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and praying at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “Reviewed the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi. This stadium and sports complex will greatly help the youth of Kashi.” The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the upcoming sports facility.

In the pictures shared by PM Modi, he can be seen interacting with the officials over the model of the sports complex besides inspecting other facilities. The sports facility seems to be coming up along world-class standards with floodlights and lush green outfields.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to his constituency after scoring a hat-trick from Varanasi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (IANS)