PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.

It was on January 30, 1948, when the Father of the Nation was shot dead by Nathuram Godse.

The day is observed as Shaheed Diwas.

“I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister Modi said, that the sacrifices of the Mahatma Gandhi will keep strengthening the country’s resolve to strive for a developed India.

Shaheed Diwas, which is also known as Martyers’ Day. Is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

(IANS Inputs)