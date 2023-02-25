PM Modi: NEP has reoriented India’s education system according to future demands

The National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country’s education system in accordance with the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

PM Modi said while addressing a post-Budget seminar, “The National Education Policy has focused equally on both learning and skilling. We have reoriented education and skilling according to the youth’s aptitude and the demands of the future. I am happy to see that we got a lot of support from the teachers in this endeavor.”

Lamenting the lack of flexibility in the education system over the years, the prime minister said the sector has been “rigid.”

“In the past few years, the central government has focused on internships and apprenticeships to give youth exposure outside the classroom,” he said.

The Prime Minister stated, in support of making use of the National Internship Portal, that the platform hosts approximately 75,000 employers. He said, “We have encouraged an internship culture in the country. It will help the youth become future ready.”

“We are also encouraging apprenticeship in India, which will help the industry to recognize the skill-specific individuals for the workforce. That is why in this budget, under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, a provision has been made to provide stipends to 50 lakh youths,” he added.